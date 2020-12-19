Global  
 

One News Page

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidlyUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.Johnson announced that from Sunday...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England 01:56

 Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules...

