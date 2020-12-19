Global  
 

Boris Johnson announces London to go into Tier 4 during Christmas

Saturday, 19 December 2020
All 32 boroughs of London have moved into Tier 4 - here's what the new rules mean for you
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus

Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus 01:16

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country. He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of...

