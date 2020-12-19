Boris Johnson announces London to go into Tier 4 during Christmas

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country.
He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to..
Retailers in England are now “staring into the abyss” after Boris Johnson announced tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions across parts of the country the... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.london