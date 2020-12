Saturday DFS Primer: Panthers at Packers and Bills at Broncos Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

PFF breaks down everything you need to know to set your Saturday DFS lineups ahead of the Week 15 matchups between the Carolina Panthers... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Are you ready for NFL's first Saturday doubleheader of 2020? The NFL's first Saturday doubleheader of the season is set for Week 15 with the Bills at the Broncos and the Panthers traveling to face the Packers.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago