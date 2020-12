PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26 Published 2 hours ago

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. While initial analysis suggests.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16 Published 4 days ago