You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airlines Do Black Friday, Too!



All 11 major US airlines are participating in Black Friday this year. Flyers can get the jump on deals for 2021 travel, according to Business Insider. Those not offering discounted flights have sale.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19



Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on November 21, 2020 CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving



The CDC is recommending against any travel, no matter how limited, for Thanksgiving this year. On Thursday Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager said the CDC is "alarmed" by the spiking.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published on November 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources A United passenger who fell ill on a flight from Orlando and died had COVID-19 symptoms: airline officials United officials confirmed a passenger, who it said died at the hospital, had COVID-19 symptoms but did not confirm he was COVID-19 positive.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago