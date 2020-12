You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kick to the shins; Brandon McManus not expected to be cleared for Saturday's game



It now appears that Brandon McManus will not play in the Bills game on Saturday, needing an additional day to be cleared from the COVID-19 restricted list. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago NBC 26 weather forecast



Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day. We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will be relatively mild with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:38 Published 2 days ago The Packers help the Green Bay Police Department acquire body cameras



Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago