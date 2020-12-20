Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Londoners flock to train stations to flee lockdown zone

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Londoners flock to train stations to flee lockdown zoneLondoners have been seen flooding into train stations across the city to escape new lockdown restrictions announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Johnson revealed on Saturday afternoon (local time) that a "Tier 4" lockdown...
