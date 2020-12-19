Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows again, further restrictions imposed

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows again, further restrictions imposedNew South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and will impose tighter restrictions across the Greater Sydney area.Berejiklian said 28 of the new cases "have already been...
 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

