To fight new Covid strain, UK PM reverses Xmas plans for millions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nielsen’s New Roadmap For Unifying Media Measurement Explained



For many, the turn of the year is always a time to make plans, to get your house in order, to simplify. For Nielsen, that is no different. This week, the media measurement giant announced a new.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:40 Published 2 weeks ago How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season



As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on November 24, 2020 Cuomo Cancels Thanksgiving Plans



Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not be having Thanksgiving dinner with his 89-year-old mother and two of his three daughters, contrary to what he alluded to a radio interview.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on November 24, 2020