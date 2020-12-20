Global  
 

To fight new Covid strain, UK PM reverses Xmas plans for millions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.
News video: UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs 01:54

 [NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

