Mark Hamill Reacts To “Real Triumph” Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Finale’s Surprise Appearances

Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner 00:32 The finals of the television singing competition The Masked Singer featured the Crocodile, Mushroom, and Sun. But only one could be crowned the grand finale winner and champion of "The Masked Singer". In the season finale, real-life superstar LeAnn Rimes as The Sun was unmasked and named the winner...