Facing a new coronavirus strain, the UK imposes strict Tier 4 lockdown

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Amid rising cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned nonessential travel and ordered business closures for much of southeast England.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs 01:54

 [NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

