You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eminem surprise album, Paul McCartney's new LP and Alicia Keys highlight New Music Friday



Eminem surprises fans in 2020 once again with "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)." Also out: Paul McCartney's new LP, "McCartney III." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago Taylor Swift liked not 'checking a list' with latest albums



Taylor Swift enjoyed not having to "check a list" with her latest albums, 'folklore' and 'evermore'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas



Next year will bring more innovation in audience targeting, as first-party consumer data help to support programmatic buying among a wider variety of media channels. Advancements in artificial.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:46 Published 3 days ago