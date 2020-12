Callum β€˜Mundo’ Smith will go toe-to-toe with the great Canelo Alvarez this weekend in the biggest test of his career so far. Unbeaten Smith, who beat John...

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights, dates and results from Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year, which feature mouth-watering...

talkSPORT 6 days ago