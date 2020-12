You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19



California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. The staggering new figures mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago California reports record breaking COVID numbers, people in Butte County react



California reported over 53,000 new cases, shattering the previous record by more than 15,000. Butte County reported seven new deaths of COVID-19, putting the total at 74. 10 more deaths than any other.. Credit: KHSL Published 3 days ago Nevada reports record number of daily COVID-19 deaths at 57



On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths across the state, a record-high number of new deaths and a "somber milestone, " according to the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources South Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

Indian Express 5 minutes ago