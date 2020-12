Lunar soil samples, first to be collected in 44 years, arrive in Beijing



Chinese scientists have laid their hands on a very precious container. Inside are the first samples of soil taken from the surface of the moon in 44 years. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10 Published 10 hours ago

Excited crowd welcomes Chinese spacecraft returning with moon samples



Excited crowds welcomed China's Chang'e-5 spacecraft being transported to Beijing after it brought moon samples back to the earth on December 17. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago