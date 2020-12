Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Reportedly Confront CDPR Leadership Over Crunch and Launch Issues - IGN Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

CD Projekt Red developers who worked on Cyberpunk 2077 have reportedly confronted the leadership team in an internal video meeting and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like