Victoria closes border to all of Sydney and NSW Central Coast amid Covid hotspot warnings

Upworthy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Victoria will declare all of Sydney and the NSW Central Coast a Covid-19 red zone from midnight tonight, meaning people who live in or...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows

Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows 01:05

 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

