Victoria closes border to all of Sydney and NSW Central Coast amid Covid hotspot warnings

Tasmanian families reunite after months apart
Residents from Australia's second-largest state of Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, were allowed to re-enter Tasmania on Friday (November 27), reuniting families who had been apart for..
CM Kejriwal proposes Centre to shut down markets flouting COVID-19 norms
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 17 told that he had sent a proposal to Central Government to allow shutting down of markets where COVID-19 norms are not being followed. CM Kejriwal said,..