Canada's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000

India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally



India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 10 hours ago

Home For The Holidays: Italy's PM Orders COVID-19 Lockdown Over Christmas



In what Italy's prime minister said was 'not an easy decision,' PM Giuseppe Conte has put the country on lockdown for the holidays. Business Insider reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 19 hours ago