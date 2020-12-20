|
A weekend stimulus deal could be derailed by a GOP measure to rein in the Federal Reserve
Sunday, 20 December 2020
Congress struck a compromise on the scope of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers, increasing the odds of a deal passing.
