Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A weekend stimulus deal could be derailed by a GOP measure to rein in the Federal Reserve

Upworthy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Congress struck a compromise on the scope of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers, increasing the odds of a deal passing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq closes at record high [Video]

Nasdaq closes at record high

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks [Video]

Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks

RiverFront Investment Group's Kevin Nicholson plans to keep an eye on the Federal Reserve next week, which is expected to tweak its bond-buying program to ensure long-term interest rates remain low...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:55Published
McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money [Video]

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money

McConnell backed Treasury's Mnuchin in his extraordinary clash with the Federal Reserve. Both want Congress to reallocate unspent stimulus funds to support small businesses. "American workers should..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 stimulus talks hit an unexpected setback when a GOP senator insisted on extra rules to throttle lending by the Federal Reserve

 After an intervention by Sen. Pat Toomey, negotiators are likely to bust a hoped-for deadline Friday night and keep on over the weekend.
Business Insider