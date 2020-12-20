COVID-19 didn't overwhelm Africa as some feared. But Uganda is a cautionary tale of rising risk
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Uganda has managed to avoid the deadliest impacts of COVID-19 relatively well so far. But doctors say it wouldn’t take much of a spike to overwhelm the country’s hospitals, which have only 55 functional intensive care beds for 42 million people.
