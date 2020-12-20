Netherlands bans U.K. flights, fearing new coronavirus variant
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Netherlands is banning flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus that is sweeping across southern England does not reach its shores.
