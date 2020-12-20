Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netherlands bans U.K. flights, fearing new coronavirus variant

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Netherlands is banning flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus that is sweeping across southern England does not reach its shores.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control 00:54

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs [Video]

UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs

Health officials say a new variant of the virus may contribute to a rapid increase of infections in parts of the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant [Video]

Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant

Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant thathas recently been identified.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Netherlands bans UK flights after finding new coronavirus strain

 Dutch government bans all passenger flights from UK as a ‘precautionary’ bid to limit spread of mutated virus strain.
News24 Also reported by •euronewsBelfast TelegraphSky NewsDeutsche Welle