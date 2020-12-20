Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tore up plans on Saturday to allow three households to mix indoors for five days over the festive period, imposing new Tier 4 level curbs similar to a recent national lockdown on London and southeast England.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 said that in 6-7 months, India will have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people."There have been a little over one crore cases of COVID-19 in India. Of..