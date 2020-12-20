Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

IndiaTimes Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tore up plans on Saturday to allow three households to mix indoors for five days over the festive period, imposing new Tier 4 level curbs similar to a recent national lockdown on London and southeast England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England

Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England 01:33

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain [Video]

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
'India to have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people in 6-7 months': Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'India to have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people in 6-7 months': Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 said that in 6-7 months, India will have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people."There have been a little over one crore cases of COVID-19 in India. Of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published