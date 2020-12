Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable



SportsPulse: The conversation comes up every year but it may finally happen. After seven years of a four team College Football Playoff, Dan Wolken believes there's enough momentum that this time next.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:34 Published 20 hours ago

1st College Football Game At Globe Life Field To Be Between Army, Air Force In 2021



The first college football game played at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be between the Army Black Knights and the Air Force Falcons in 2021, officials announced Thursday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:19 Published 3 days ago