Najee Harris powers Alabama with record five touchdowns in dominant SEC title game performance against Florida

Upworthy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Alabama running back Najee Harris put together a record-setting performance during a 52-46 win over Florida on Saturday night in the SEC...
Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game [Video]

Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game

11th-ranked Florida (8-2) is making its first appearance in the SEC title game since 2016 when they lost to the Crimson Tide. The Gators have not won an SEC title since 2008.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:39Published
