News24.com | KwaSizabantu: 48 test positive after mission holds Covid-19 superspreader event, says KZN Premier
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
WITH big gatherings cited as super spreaders which could plunge KwaZulu-Natal into a Covid-19 disaster, the controversial KwaSizabantu Mission has been identified as one of the organisations behind superspreader events in the province.
WITH big gatherings cited as super spreaders which could plunge KwaZulu-Natal into a Covid-19 disaster, the controversial KwaSizabantu Mission has been identified as one of the organisations behind superspreader events in the province.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources