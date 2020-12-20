Chaotic scenes as Londoners try to escape the city before midnight lockdown. Police deployed to prevent non-essential journeys
On Saturday, London was suddenly placed on lockdown. Train stations were quickly crowded as people made a last-minute attempt to leave the city.
