Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chaotic scenes as Londoners try to escape the city before midnight lockdown. Police deployed to prevent non-essential journeys

Upworthy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
On Saturday, London was suddenly placed on lockdown. Train stations were quickly crowded as people made a last-minute attempt to leave the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with London police as UK orders shops to close, cancels holiday mixing for millions

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with London police as UK orders shops to close, cancels holiday mixing for millions 03:19

 Anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police officers at a demonstration in London on Saturday afternoon (December 19).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Protesters detained by police in anti-lockdown demo in London [Video]

Protesters detained by police in anti-lockdown demo in London

Central London saw chaotic scenes as anti-lockdown protesters were met by alarge police presence. Several people were handcuffed by officers asdemonstrators weaved through the capital’s streets on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Violence flares as police arrest anti-lockdown protester in London [Video]

Violence flares as police arrest anti-lockdown protester in London

Violence flared as London police arrested an anti-lockdown protester on Saturday (November 28).The clash occurred on Regent Street in the centre of the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published