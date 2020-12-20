Global  
 

Patriots vs Dolphins inactives: Miami offense severely short-manned in Week 15

Upworthy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Miami Dolphins will be facing the New England Patriots without their top five players in receptions this season. The team has listed...
 The Patriots (6-7) head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances in dire jeopardy, and their reign atop the AFC East at an end. Geoff Petrulis reports.

