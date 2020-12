You Might Like

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain



Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variant discovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,



South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK. It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the



LONDON — Concerns are growing over a new variant of the coronavirus blamed for a sharp rise in cases in the UK. The new strain, referred to as B.1.1.7 or VUI-202012/01, contains 23 mutations and

