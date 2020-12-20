Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Scientists race to ensure vaccine works against new strain

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Scientists race to ensure vaccine works against new strainScientists cannot yet be certain that the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out will be effective against the UK's new Covid-19 variant, as it emerged it has also been identified in three other countries. Dr Susan Hopkins of Public...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Will mutant Covid strain impact vaccination? Latest developments | Oneindia News

Will mutant Covid strain impact vaccination? Latest developments | Oneindia News 01:18

 Ever since news broke of a new Covid strain detected in the UK, the biggest concern is whether this fast spreading mutation can impact Covid vaccine development. So far there appears to be no evidence that the Pfizer vaccine cannot work against the new strain however studies are being conducted to...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Homeless people find home in Delhi night shelter during chilly December nights [Video]

Homeless people find home in Delhi night shelter during chilly December nights

The cold wave conditions in Delhi continue to prevail. Homeless took refuge in night shelters in Kashmere Gate area. The COVID precautionary measures have been taken at the shelter. Caretaker of the night shelter said, "Everyone is provided with masks, and frequent sanitization and thermal scanning is done." IMD forecasts minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi for December 23.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Stimulus includes $2 billion for funerals of COVID-19 victims

 The federal government often helps bury the dead after disasters, but that hasn't been the case with COVID-19.
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing..
USATODAY.com

Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief

 The president-elect warned Americans that "darkest days in the battle against COVID-19 are ahead of us."
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

WATCH: Dr. Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

WATCH: Dr. Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Metrolink Adds New Air Filters To Train Cars As Part Of COVID-19 Safety Efforts [Video]

Metrolink Adds New Air Filters To Train Cars As Part Of COVID-19 Safety Efforts

Metrolink Tuesday announced it has added new, state-of-the-art antimicrobial air filters on all of its train cars in addition to other safety measures it has taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Katie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published
COVID In Colorado: Fort Carson Soldiers Working In Health Care Line Up To Get Vaccine [Video]

COVID In Colorado: Fort Carson Soldiers Working In Health Care Line Up To Get Vaccine

Soldiers working in health care lined up Tuesday morning at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Collins to get the vaccine.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

CytoDyn says FDA resumes eIND approval of leronlimab for severe-to-critical COVID-19 patients

 CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) revealed on Tuesday that a treating physician has received authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to administer...
Proactive Investors

GOP Senators Graham and Rubio Needled for Getting COVID Vaccines Early: ‘Republican F–ers’

GOP Senators Graham and Rubio Needled for Getting COVID Vaccines Early: ‘Republican F–ers’ Hollywood and media figures condemned Republican lawmakers who received early COVID-19 vaccinations after months of stalled debate on coronavirus relief packages...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mid-Day

Covid 19 coronavirus: Taiwan's first local case in eight months linked to Kiwi pilot

Covid 19 coronavirus: Taiwan's first local case in eight months linked to Kiwi pilot The first locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 in eight months has been reported in Taiwan. The new case is linked to a New Zealand pilot diagnosed with Covid-19...
New Zealand Herald