Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Strain Of COVID-19 Found In England

Newsy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
New Strain Of COVID-19 Found In EnglandWatch VideoInternational health bodies are investigating a new strain of the coronavirus — reportedly spreading in southern England.

Several European countries announced U.K. travel restrictions while Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented more stringent lockdowns — upending holiday plans for millions.

The World...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Slaoui: Vaccine likely to work against new virus strain

Slaoui: Vaccine likely to work against new virus strain 01:47

 Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that it’s “very unlikely” that the vaccine would not work against a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain [Video]

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:35Published
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

New Covid variant strain 'seeded' in England and Wales, minister says

 It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that areas in the South East of England currently in Tier 3 would move into a new Tier 4
Torquay Herald Express

Dutch ban UK flights, fearing the new coronavirus variant

 THE HAGUE (AP) — The Netherlands is banning flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldCBC.caUpworthy

New COVID strain 'seeded right across Wales', says health minister

New COVID strain 'seeded right across Wales', says health minister The new strain of coronavirus in parts of England is also behind a rise in cases in Wales, the country's health minister has told Sky News.
Sky News Also reported by •Wales Online