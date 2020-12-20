Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain

Upworthy Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain, the health ministry said on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Slaoui: Vaccine likely to work against new virus strain

Slaoui: Vaccine likely to work against new virus strain 01:47

 Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that it’s “very unlikely” that the vaccine would not work against a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain [Video]

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:35Published
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus [Video]

PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:26Published