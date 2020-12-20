Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain

Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that it’s “very unlikely” that the vaccine would not work against a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.
[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us..