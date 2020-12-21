Space Force Personnel To Be Called Guardians

Mike Pence Announces That Members of US Space Force Will Be Called ‘Guardians’



The United States’ newest branch of the military, Space Force, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago

Mike Pence Announces That Members of U.S. Space Force Will Be Called ‘Guardians’



Mike Pence Announces That Members of U.S. Space Force Will Be Called ‘Guardians’. The United States’ newest branch of the military, Space Force, celebrated its one-year anniversary on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago