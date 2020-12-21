Space Force Personnel To Be Called Guardians

Global  
 

Eurasia Review Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and Guardians. That's the line-up for personnel in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and America's newest armed service — the U.S. Space Force.

Vice President Mike Pence announced that personnel in the Space Force will be called Guardians. He spoke during a White...
