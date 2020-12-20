|
Saudi Arabia Suspends All International Passenger Flights For One Week
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia on Sunday suspended all international passenger flights for one week in response to a new strain of the coronavirus.
Entry to the Kingdom through land and sea ports has also been suspended and this period may be extended by another week.
The decisions were made in response to the emergence of a potent new...
