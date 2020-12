You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed who should be next in line to receive the recently released vaccine against COVID-19. The CDC said Sunday that frontline essential workers.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 4 hours ago Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020



As the NDA government pursues its 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) mission, defence minister Rajnath Singh explained its impact on the defence industry. At the Hindustan Times Leadership.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 1 day ago 'Suspicious of nature's fury': Amid Covid, Rajnath's hybrid war alert #HTLS2020



Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, defence minister Rajnath Singh warned of hybrid warfare techniques. He said that given the plethora of weapons being used now,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34 Published 1 day ago