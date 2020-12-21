Global  
 

Congress agrees on $1 trillion in coronavirus relief, including bonus jobless benefits, $600 stimulus checks

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits.
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
News video: Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

 The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

