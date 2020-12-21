Congress agrees on $1 trillion in coronavirus relief, including bonus jobless benefits, $600 stimulus checks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week



The figures released by the Labor Department were not only an increase from the prior week. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 days ago Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill



Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 3 days ago U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further



The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 4 days ago