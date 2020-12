You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who Does Elon Musk Follow On Twitter?



Elon Musk follows 103 Twitter accounts, here's a snapshot of who the CEO and co-founder of Tesla follows. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:25 Published 18 hours ago Jim Cramer's 2020 Tesla Bull Case: From Simulation to Elon Musk's Biggest Fan



2020 was the year of the Tesla bull for Jim Cramer. Watch how his views on the stock and CEO Elon Musk evolved throughout the year. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:20 Published 4 days ago Elon Musk slammed for whining about pronouns on Twitter



Elon Musk slammed for whining about pronouns on Twitter Credit: nypost Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago