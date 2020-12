You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shapps: Travel quarantine cut will help struggling airlines



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the quarantine period for people arriving in England will be cut from 14 to 5 days providing they test negative for Covid. From 15th December,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28 Published on November 24, 2020 Protests erupt after security guards allegedly 'racially profile' university student in Manchester, UK



Students of the University of Manchester Fallowfield campus gathered on Monday (November 16) to protest against racism after footage emerged of security guards allegedly racially profiling a black stud Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on November 17, 2020 Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID



[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published on November 14, 2020