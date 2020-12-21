Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard condemns Sydneysiders for complacency

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard condemns Sydneysiders for complacencyNew South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has delivered a full-throated condemnation of "stupid" Sydneysiders he says are not taking the pandemic seriously.Hazzard was speaking after NSW recorded 15 new locally acquired cases...
Brad Hazzard Brad Hazzard New South Wales politician

Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

 Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant will provide a COVID-19 update.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows by 15

 New South Wales has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, all of which are linked to the Avalon [Northern Beaches] cluster – bringing the..
New Zealand Herald

NSW flags new coronavirus exposure sites after 30 cases were recorded on the Northern Beaches on Sunday

 The Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with the NSW premier warning current restrictions may be extended.
SBS

Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches on Sunday, as restrictions tighten for Greater Sydney

 The Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with the NSW premier warning current restrictions may be extended.
SBS

