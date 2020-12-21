|
New coronavirus relief bill includes $600 stimulus checks, $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After months of inaction, Congress will pass another Covid-19 relief bill that includes stimulus checks for many Americans and enhanced...
McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief
U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and..
Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package
Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that includes $600 direct payments to Americans and $300 in enhanced unemployment for the next 10..
