New coronavirus relief bill includes $600 stimulus checks, $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After months of inaction, Congress will pass another Covid-19 relief bill that includes stimulus checks for many Americans and enhanced...
 Congress is in the final negotiations on a more than $900 billion COVID relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks.

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief [Video]

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and..

Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package [Video]

Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package

Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that includes $600 direct payments to Americans and $300 in enhanced unemployment for the next 10..

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks" [Video]

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks"

CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.

COVID-19 relief package: No stimulus checks but it offers a $300 bonus to unemployment benefits

 A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a proposed COVID-19 relief bill Monday. Here's what is in the next package, and what was left out.
COVID-19 relief package: $600 stimulus checks, $300 bonus for federal unemployment benefits in new deal

 Lawmakers struck a nearly $900B COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that would deliver badly needed aid to millions. Here's what's in the package.
Politics live updates: Congress to pick up COVID relief talks as lawmakers eye stimulus checks

 Lawmakers are still discussing a COVID relief bill, one that could include small business loans, boosted unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.
