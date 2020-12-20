Global  
 

Congress agrees on COVID-19 stimulus bill, McConnell says

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill.
 [NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

