Women on the frontlines of Thailand's democracy movement

Thai police vehicles vandalised by demonstrators in Bangkok
Thai protesters vandalised police vehicles during the latest anti-government rally in Bangkok on Sunday 29 November.
Thailand demonstrators carry wall of yellow rubber ducks
Thousands of Thai protesters gathered for the latest anti-government rally tonight - forming a wall of yellow rubber ducks as they marched through the city.
School students lead third pro-democracy rally in a week in Bangkok
The students defied government threats to crack down on Thailand's pro-democracy protest movement which is demanding sweeping changes to the constitution, including the monarch's rights and privileges.