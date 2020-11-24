Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women on the frontlines of Thailand's democracy movement

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thai police vehicles vandalised by demonstrators in Bangkok [Video]

Thai police vehicles vandalised by demonstrators in Bangkok

Thai protesters vandalised police vehicles during the latest anti-government rally in Bangkok on Sunday 29 November.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Thailand demonstrators carry wall of yellow rubber ducks [Video]

Thailand demonstrators carry wall of yellow rubber ducks

Thousands of Thai protesters gathered for the latest anti-government rally tonight - forming a wall of yellow rubber ducks as they marched through the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published
School students lead third pro-democracy rally in a week in Bangkok [Video]

School students lead third pro-democracy rally in a week in Bangkok

The students defied government threats to crack down on Thailand's pro-democracy protest movement which is demanding sweeping changes to the constitution, including the monarch's rights and privileges.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:40Published