COVID Stimulus Deal Reached In Washington The news came on the same day a second coronavirus vaccine was shipped out across the country. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement On COVID Economic Relief Package Leaders in Congress have sealed the deal on an almost $ 1 trillion COVID relief package. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

Americans Scraping By Say They Fear a Second Stimulus Won’t Be Enough A proposed package includes $600 checks for individuals, but some facing overdue rent and stacks of bills say the money would make only a small dent.

Here's who is likely to get a second stimulus check under the latest relief package The latest $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief package is set to include a second round of stimulus payments, between $600 and $700...

