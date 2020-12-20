Congress agrees on COVID-19 stimulus bill, McConnell says
Sunday, 20 December 2020 (
7 hours ago) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill.
[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief
U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and..
Sen. Mitch McConnell: 'More help is on the way'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leadership from both chambers have reached a deal on “a package of nearly $900 billion” of much-needed relief for the Covid-19 pandemic, though..
