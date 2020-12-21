News24.com | Countries that have blocked flights from UK

Global  
 

News24 Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was "out of control".
 A growing number of European countries halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, said by officials to spread faster than others. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz has more.

