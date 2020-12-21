US election: Donald Trump discusses martial law with Michael Flynn
President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, The New York Times has reported.According to The Times, the President asked...
