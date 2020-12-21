Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump discusses martial law with Michael Flynn

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump discusses martial law with Michael FlynnPresident Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, The New York Times has reported.According to The Times, the President asked...
