You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One-on-one: Anthony Hitchens plays a critical role for Chiefs' defense



Heading into the second season under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense continues to feel more and more comfortable. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens is responsible for.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 04:20 Published 4 days ago MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status



MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status. Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the news in a statement on Dec. 16. All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 4 days ago Is A Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Repeat Inevitable?



After their victory over the Dolphins, Kansas City seems unstoppable Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago