Chicago Bears win vs Minnesota Vikings ends on chaotic play

NFC North Preview Week 13: Vikings Hope To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Bears Try To Turn Things Around



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 13 matchups in the NFC North. While the Packers control the division, the Vikings are heading in the right direction. The Bears and Lions face-off,.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Eagles Fans React To Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Being Carted Off Field During Final Minute Of Bears' Loss To Vikings



Former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was carted off the field during the final minute of the Chicago Bears' Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published on November 17, 2020