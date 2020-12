U.K. Tightens Rules As COVID-19 Virus Variant Spreads Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

A mutation of the coronavirus was discovered spreading rapidly through London and other parts of England. Most of the country is now under a strict lockdown, and U.K. travelers face travel bans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like