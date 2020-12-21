Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Brazen Police Shooting Caught on Video Sparks Anger in the Philippines

NYTimes.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The video shows a police officer shooting a woman and her son after a dispute over a noisemaker. Some activists linked the killings to a culture of violence in which the police are allowed to act with impunity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJW - Published
News video: Bodycam video shows Cleveland Cavaliers player’s confrontation with police

Bodycam video shows Cleveland Cavaliers player’s confrontation with police 02:23

 Recently released police video shows Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Porter in an angry confrontation with security guards and Cleveland police officers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oakland Police Release Video From Election Night Officer-Involved Shooting [Video]

Oakland Police Release Video From Election Night Officer-Involved Shooting

Allen Martin reports on officer body cam video from Oakland officer-involved shooting during robbery spree targeting cannabis businesses on Election Night (12-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:05Published
Mantua Police Chief, State Trooper, and BCFD Rescue Ice Fisherman [Video]

Mantua Police Chief, State Trooper, and BCFD Rescue Ice Fisherman

A man fell through the ice at Mantua Reservoir in Box Elder County and was saved Monday in a daring rescue where a police chief fell into the water while trying to save the man's life. The intense..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 07:40Published
Orlando police and firefighters save family trapped in their car that landed in a pond [Video]

Orlando police and firefighters save family trapped in their car that landed in a pond

The Orlando Police Department and firefighters worked together to save a family of three trapped in their car after it landed in a pond upside down.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:43Published