A Brazen Police Shooting Caught on Video Sparks Anger in the Philippines
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The video shows a police officer shooting a woman and her son after a dispute over a noisemaker. Some activists linked the killings to a culture of violence in which the police are allowed to act with impunity.
