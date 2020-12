You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself



Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to post a note, giving more details. Many of Kriti's industry friends, colleagues wished her a quick recovery... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will start a pilot project of Artificial Intelligence based voice tests to detect Covid 19 infection. Being done at the NESCO center, the suspects will be asked.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago India's covid tally on rise with 41,810 cases and 496 deaths recorded in last 24 hours|Oneindia News



Coronavirus cases in India are steadily on the rise with 41,810 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 93,92,919. There were 496 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. There are over.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:34 Published 3 weeks ago